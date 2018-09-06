Joint Replacement with a Robotic Assist

Newswise — Orthopedic surgeons at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, are offering patients an innovative option for partial knee, total knee and hip replacements — Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgical System. Among the benefits for patients: less pain and shorter recovery time.

Anthony Delfico, M.D., Director of Orthopedic Surgery at Valley, performed the hospital’s first robotic-assisted partial knee replacement in August. “The Mako System is transforming joint replacement surgery by allowing us to tailor our surgical procedures to each patient’s individual needs and anatomy,” said Dr. Delfico. “We are proud to be the first hospital in Bergen County to offer this highly advanced robotic technology.”

With Mako, orthopedic surgeons can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique physiology.

The Mako System also enables surgeons to validate and modify the surgical plan intra-operatively. “During the procedure the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during to execute the pre-determined surgical plan, providing a more accurate placement and alignment of the implant, which means less pain and faster recovery time for patients,” Dr. Delfico said.

Considering joint replacement? For more information about joint replacement at The Valley Hospital, please contact Orthopedic Nurse Navigator, Amanda Kelly, RN, BSN, at 201-251-3317.