Rutgers Soil Scientist Available for Interviews on U.S. Soils and Climate Change Study He Co-Authored in Nature

New Brunswick, N.J. (Sept. 6, 2018) – Rutgers Soil Scientist Daniel Giménez is available to provide insight on a study he co-authored on U.S. soils and climate change published online in Nature.



The study indicates that regional increases in precipitation as a result of climate change may lead to less water infiltration, more surface runoff and erosion and greater susceptibility to flash flooding.



For the study, scientists used a large database on soils collected over the last 50 years or so in the continental U.S. The goal was to search for climate change signatures in soil porosity. Large pores (macropores) in soil are important because they “capture” water from precipitation that plants and microorganisms can use. Larger amounts of water infiltrating into soil lead to smaller losses of soil through erosion, according to Giménez, study co-author and a professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.



“We found that the climate change signature on soil porosity is significant and can be detected even in soils that are frequently disturbed, implying that changes occur relatively quickly,” said Giménez, who works in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. “We think it’s enough to influence the overall water cycle in the continental U.S. by altering the amount of water stored in the soil and related variables such as water that evaporates from soil, surface water and plants.”



Here’s a link to the study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0463-x



Giménez is available at dgimenez@envsci.rutgers.edu



###



Broadcast interviews: Rutgers University–New Brunswick has broadcast-quality TV and radio studios available for remote live or taped interviews with Rutgers experts. For more information, contact Neal Buccino neal.buccino@echo.rutgers.edu



ABOUT RUTGERS—NEW BRUNSWICK

Rutgers University–New Brunswick is where Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, began more than 250 years ago. Ranked among the world’s top 60 universities, Rutgers’s flagship university is a leading public research institution and a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. It is home to internationally acclaimed faculty and has 12 degree-granting schools and a Division I Athletics program. It is the Big Ten Conference’s most diverse university. Through its community of teachers, scholars, artists, scientists, and healers, Rutgers is equipped as never before to transform lives.