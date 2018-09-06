Harvard Medical School Announces 2018 Media Fellows

Harvard Medical School has selected the 2018 fellows for its annual Media Fellowship program, Sept. 24-28.

The program, now in its 21st year, brings top health and science journalists together with preeminent researchers and physician-scientists for a weeklong educational immersion.

This year’s media fellows are:

Dana Carullo, medical producer, CBS News

Deborah Franklin, science editor, NPR

Felice Fryer, health care reporter, The Boston Globe

Sarah Holt, producer/director, NOVA/PBS

Shayla Love, science journalist; staff writer, VICE

Judith Pyke, independent filmmaker/journalist, Canada

Brian Resnick, science reporter, Vox.com

Alex Smith, health and science reporter, KCUR, Kansas City, Mo.

Kelly Servick, staff writer, Science

Brie Zeltner, medical reporter, The Plain Dealer

This year’s program explores the science of pain.

Despite great advances in our understanding and treatment of pain, this physiological phenomenon remains one of the great mysteries of modern neuroscience and an ever-growing challenge in clinical medicine.

What exactly is pain? Why do we feel it? How does it arise? Is all pain bad? Does the brain actually feel pain? How do clinicians balance the risk of addiction with the responsibility to never leave a patient in pain?

These are some of the complex questions that Harvard Medical School scientists will discuss in the upcoming Media Fellowship.

The media fellows spend time on the Harvard Medical School campus and in its affiliated hospitals and institutes to gain a deeper understanding of the spectrum of research and state of the science in a particular area. Reporters meet with a range of experts on a given topic, including basic scientists, translational investigators, practicing clinicians, epidemiologists and public health and health care policy experts.

Over the past 20 years, HMS has hosted more than 100 reporters from print, online and broadcast news outlets.