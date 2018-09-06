 
Return to Article List

Immigration facilities win in proposed change to child detention policy

Article ID: 700128

Released: 6-Sep-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Cybersecurity, Immigration, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Immigration, Migration, Homeland Security, Border Enforcement

    • The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security has proposed changes that would expand the government’s ability to hold minors in migrant detention centers.

    Maria Cristina Garcia is a professor of History and Latino studies at Cornell University, and says that the predominant winners of a change in policy are the immigration detention centers.

    Bio: http://history.cornell.edu/maria-cristina-garcia

    Garcia says:

    “Ever since the administration announced its ‘zero tolerance’ policy regarding border entries, immigrant advocates have expected the administration to find some way to get around the Flores Settlement agreement.  

    “The proposed policy allows for the indefinite detention of children, with or without their families, in inhumane conditions that have not been—and probably never will be-- addressed.  The only winners in this policy are the detention facilities, many of them privately run, which must expand to accommodate the growing number of people who can now be detained indefinitely.  Is it any wonder that immigration detention is a multibillion dollar industry?”

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews. 

    - 30 -


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!