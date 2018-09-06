Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center to Host 10th Annual Celebrating Life & Liberty

Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals for cancer, will host its tenth annual Celebrating Life and Liberty event at MetLife Stadium, featuring special performances by Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Tramps Like Us and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players. The event celebrates survivorship and generates inspiration and support to those in the cancer community who are still in treatment or recovery.

This free celebration will be held on Friday, September 14 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is open to all Hackensack Meridian Health patients, survivors and families, caregivers and dedicated health care staff who have played important roles in their journeys.

From an inaugural gathering in 2009 that attracted approximately 700 people, the event has grown in size each year, with more than 4,000 patients in attendance at last September’s celebration. The agenda for this year’s event will feature a wide-range of activities for adults and children including musical performances, interactive workshops, arts & crafts, lawn games, and dinner. Cancer advocacy organizations will provide information about their services for all aspects of cancer care, support and survivorship.

John Theurer Cancer Center is also asking the 2.3 million people with cancer online to join by following live @JTCANCERCENTER Twitter updates and liking the group page as well as using #LIFE18LIBERTY when sharing their stories of survivorship to inspire others.

While this event is free, registration is required. To register, visit:

https://www.cvent.com/c/express/18876fcf-14e7-4995-a001-83632bc2ffac

This event is proudly supported by the F&G Mechanical, Inc. and Genentech, Inc.

