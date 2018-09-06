Nicole Maronian, MD, Appointed Chair of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- Nicole C. Maronian, MD, has been named Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Dr. Maronian is an accomplished surgeon and champion for strategic growth and innovation,” said Daniel Simon, MD, President of UH Cleveland Medical Center. “Her strategic priorities include delivering the best-value ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care in the region; integrating otolaryngology services seamlessly throughout the UH system; strengthening academic alignment through continued excellence in residency training; expanding departmental research endeavors; and diversifying and growing the department and UH Ear, Nose & Throat Institute.”

She will continue to serve as Director of the institute. She is also an Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Maronian, the first female surgical department Chair for UH, previously served as Director of the Voice and Swallowing Center at UH Cleveland Medical Center as well as the ENT Vice Chair for Education and Quality, and the Residency Program Director, Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery.

She joined UH in 2006 from the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. She earned her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and completed her residency at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and a fellowship in laryngology at the University of Washington Medical Center. Her expertise and publications are focused in the areas of neuro-laryngology and airway disorders. Dr. Maronian is consistently listed in Best Doctors in America.

Previous department Chair Cliff Megerian, MD, has stepped down due to increased responsibilities in his role as President of UH Physician Network and System Institutes.

“We are indebted to Dr. Megerian for his dedication to the Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. Under his leadership for the past six years, the department grew substantially and our program is consistently ranked as a top Ear, Nose & Throat provider in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list,” said Dr. Simon.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland’s University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 26,000 employees.

UH’s vision is “Advancing the science of health and the art of compassion,” and its mission: “To Heal. To Teach. To Discover.” Follow UH on Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, go to UHhospitals.org.