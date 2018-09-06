 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

West Virginia must be part national opioid crisis conversation

Article ID: 700153

Released: 6-Sep-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: West Virginia University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • WVU's Mark Garofoli

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Addiction, Drugs and Drug Abuse, Pain, Pharmaceuticals
KEYWORDS
  • opioid abuse, Opioid Abuse Epidemic, Pain Management, Opioid Crisis

    • Healthcare professionals attending the largest pain management conference in the United States may learn a thing or two about treating pain the “West Virginia Way.” A pain management expert at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy says it’s imperative that West Virginia has a place at the table in the national conversation about the intersection of the opioid crisis, pain management and substance-use disorder.

    Mark Garofoli Director of Experiential Learning, Clinical Assistant Professor WVU School of Pharmacy

    “West Virginia often lacks representation at events like this. But sometimes the best possible solutions come from the places where things are perceived to be the worst. Some phenomenal efforts to address the opioid crisis are originating in our state, and they are gaining recognition among healthcare professionals in the U.S. and across the globe. There is terminology out there referring to these efforts as the ‘West Virginia Way.’”

    Garofoli will address three topics at PAINWeek, an interprofessional conference for frontline clinicians interested in pain management. One of the topics Garofoli will discuss is the Safe and Effective Management of Pain Guidelines, developed by 20 experts in West Virginia, including three professors at the School of Pharmacy.

    The conference ends Saturday (Sept. 8). 

    West Virginia University experts can provide commentary, insights and opinions on various news topics. Search for an expert by name, title, area of expertise, or college/school/department in the Experts Database at WVU Today.

    -WVU-

     

    pp/09/06/18

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!