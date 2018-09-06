California State University Honors Top Student Scholars

Newswise — Twenty-three students—one from each campus of the California State University—have been selected to receive the 2018 Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement, the university’s highest recognition of student achievement.

The awardees will be publicly recognized during the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach on September 11.

The CSU recognizes 23 students every year with the Trustees’ Award, which accompanies a donor-funded scholarship ranging from $6,000 to $12,000.

Students are selected for their exceptional efforts in the classroom and community. Awardees demonstrate superior academic performance, personal accomplishments, community service and financial need. Many have shown inspirational resolve along the path to college success and are the first in their families to attend college.

“These student scholars embody the leadership, diversity and academic excellence the California State University is known for,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. “They have traced unique paths to their goal of a higher education and serve as powerful examples to their families, communities and California. The awards will give these high-achieving and deserving students even more opportunities to attain their academic and career goals.”

More than 340 students have been honored with the Trustees’ Award since the scholarship program was established in 1984 by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. In 1999, the William Randolph Hearst Foundation partnered with the CSU Board of Trustees to supplement the endowment with contributions from CSU Trustees, CSU Foundation Board of Governors, and private donors. Each student scholarship bears the name of a donor.

Donor CSU Trustee Emeritus Ali C. Razi endows a scholarship fund in his name to recognize the top scoring CSU Trustees’ Award recipient annually. San Diego State student Manuel Gonzales IV was named this year’s Trustee Emeritus Ali C. Razi Scholar and will receive a $12,000 scholarship.

The CSU Board of Trustees meeting will be held at the CSU Chancellor's Office, 401 Golden Shore, Long Beach, CA 90802. Visit the CSU Trustees' Award for Outstanding Achievement website for bios on all 23 scholars as well as donor information.

The 2018 CSU Trustees Scholars are:

● Salma Abdel-Raheem, San Francisco State

Trustee Rebecca D. and James Eisen Scholar

● Daria Antonova, CSU Long Beach

Edison International Scholar

● Mariah Chastain, Sonoma State

Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Scholar

● Janielle Cuala, Cal State L.A.

SoCalGas Scholar

● David Denisov, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

William Randolph Hearst Scholar

● Irma Gonzalez, CSU Northridge

Chancellor Emeritus Charles B. and Catherine Reed Scholar

● Manuel Gonzales IV, San Diego State

Trustee Emeritus Ali C. Razi Scholar

● Hawk McFadzen, CSU Dominguez Hills

Wells Fargo Veteran Scholar

● Catherine Mueller, Fresno State

Trustee Emeritus Peter Mehas Scholar

● Amanda Ngoc Nguyen, CSU Fullerton

Michael A. and Debe Lucki Scholar

● Rosangela Flores Odgers, Cal Poly Pomona

William Randolph Hearst Scholar

● Rawiah Eisa Mohamed Osman, CSU Bakersfield

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Scholar

● Angela Mae Platon, CSU East Bay

William Randolph Hearst Scholar

● Jesus Perez, CSU San Marcos

Trustee Emeritus Murray L. Galinson Scholar

● Ma Theresa Quisao, CSU Channel Islands

William Randolph Hearst Scholar

● Livier Camarena Sanchez, Stanislaus State

Trustee Emeritus Kenneth Fong Scholar

● Bryan Sierra-Rivera, CSU Monterey Bay

TELACU Scholar

● Jazmin Silvestri, Cal Maritime

Trustee Jack McGrory Scholar

● Sony Thao, CSU Chico

William Randolph Hearst Scholar

● Angelina Torres, Humboldt State

Trustee Emerita Claudia H. Hampton Scholar

● Saxxie Tran, CSU San Bernardino

Trustee Peter J. and Coralyn A. Taylor Scholar

● Lay Vang, Sacramento State

Ron and Mitzi Barhorst Scholar

● Suzanna D. Walter, San Jose State

Trustee Emeritus William Hauck and Padget Kaiser Scholar

