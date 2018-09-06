Kavanaugh's Critique of Regulatory Law, Seen in Recent Dissent, Being Lost in Nomination Battle

As Turk and Woody conclude, "Judge Kavanaugh no doubt favors overturning Chevron in full or otherwise redefining its holding out of existence." In addition to his dissent in Lorenzo, "Judge Kavanaugh has criticized the Chevron doctrine in a number of speeches and non-judicial writings," they write. As a further example, they cite his 2016 article for the Harvard Law Review in which the nominee wrote, "Judges should strive to find the best reading of the statute. They should not be diverted by an arbitrary initial inquiry into whether the statute can be characterized as clear or ambiguous." If the Senate votes to confirm Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, it would be adding one of Chevron's loudest critics to the Supreme Court and placing the continuing viability of that precedent in jeopardy, said Turk and Woody, who both are assistant professors of business law and ethics at Kelley. Although Turk and Woody detail how Kavanaugh's opinions often touch on Chevron and similar themes, they point to one feature that makes Lorenzo undeniably unique: The Supreme Court decided to take the case upon an appeal just a month before Kavanaugh's nomination by President Trump and will issue a ruling on the D.C. Circuit's decision sometime in 2019. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he would inevitably need to recuse himself from the case, leading to an eight-justice vote on a nine-justice court. Lorenzo would have been a significant case even before Kavanaugh's nomination. Yet the Supreme Court's "eventual decision in Lorenzo is even more intriguing with a future Justice Kavanaugh recused." It may be a revealing of how "Kavanaugh's membership on the court would affect the votes of other justices," they wrote, because the dissent lays out his critique of Chevron and related principles while also providing his new colleagues a roadmap for how to apply those abstract critiques in practice. In deciding Lorenzo, the Supreme Court's "reception of those arguments promises some early suggestive evidence on the question of whether Judge Kavanaugh will be a successful judicial entrepreneur for his views on administrative law" and thereby influence the legal framework under which regulators operate. Editors: For further assistance in obtaining a copy of the paper, contact George Vlahakis at the IU Kelley School of Business at vlahakis@iu.edu or 812-855-0846.