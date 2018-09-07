Research and pediatric probiotics expert available

J. Marc Rhoads, M.D., would be a great fit to speak about the effectiveness of probiotic supplements, as his probiotic research studies over the past decade have been funded by the National Institutes of Health. They focus on the benefits of probiotics in several models of human disease. Rhoads is a professor and director of the Division of Gastroenterology in the Department of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston. Dr. Rhoads is a pediatric gastroenterologist who specializes in the treatment of diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, colic, celiac disease, abdominal pain.

BIO: https://www.utphysicians.com/provider/j-marc-rhoads/