Disaster Research Experts Discuss Preparations for Hurricane Florence

The University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center has a team of experts who can discuss hurricane preparedness in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Florence (or future storms), including evacuation routes, gathering important documents, the biggest potential dangers of a storm, recovery efforts and food safety.

The group of experts includes co-directors Tricia Wachtendorf and Jim Kendra, both of whom have studied the aftermaths of major disasters including Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, tsunamis, earthquakes and the September 11 terrorist attacks.