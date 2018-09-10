 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List
Next Article >

Disaster Research Experts Discuss Preparations for Hurricane Florence

Article ID: 700254

Released: 10-Sep-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters
KEYWORDS
  • Hurricane Florence, disaster research, Hurricanes, Weather, Storms

    • The University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center has a team of experts who can discuss hurricane preparedness in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Florence (or future storms), including evacuation routes, gathering important documents, the biggest potential dangers of a storm, recovery efforts and food safety.

    The group of experts includes co-directors Tricia Wachtendorf and Jim Kendra, both of whom have studied the aftermaths of major disasters including Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, tsunamis, earthquakes and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...

    Chat now!