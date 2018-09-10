UVA Darden Announces New Leadership Board Members

By Jay Hodgkins

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced the election of new members to its Alumni Association Board of Directors, Corporate Advisory Board, Dean’s Diversity Advisory Council and Global Advisory Council.

“We are pleased to welcome 11 advisory board members to our volunteer leadership team,” said Scott Beardsley, Darden’s dean and Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration. “These individuals bring inspiring diversity of thought, industry and geography. They embody Darden’s values and will help us achieve the School’s full potential.”

The Alumni Association Board of Directors added two members:

Mary Buckle (MBA ’86), managing director, Strategic Thought Partners

Thomas Gonzalez (Class of 2019), president, Darden Student Association, UVA Darden School of Business

The Corporate Advisory Board added seven members:

William Cohen (MBA ’07), senior vice president, U.S. Trust

Sarita Finnie (MBA '01), senior director, Johnson & Johnson

Joseph Folds (MBA '91), vice president, The Campbell Soup Company

Ivy Ghatan (MBA '09), senior account executive, LinkedIn

Jason Lund (MBA '06), president of Global Traffic Technologies & ANGI Energy Solutions, Fortive

Edward Valentine (MBA '93), managing director, Harris Williams & Co.

Steven Williams (MBA '06), managing director, Delta Air Lines Inc.

The Dean’s Diversity Advisory Council added one member:

Nicole Lindsay (MBA ’99/JD ’00), vice president, Center for Inclusive Growth, MasterCard

Darden also announced new volunteer leaders to the Dean’s Diversity Advisory Council. Alex R. Picou (MBA ’89), a managing director at J.P. Morgan Chase, serves as chair and Lindsay serves as vice chair.

The Global Advisory Council added one member:

Nishal Sodha (GEMBA ’17), managing director, Global Hardware Limited

The Darden School’s five leadership boards include more than 160 distinguished leaders who collectively serve as an innovative force in the advancement of the School throughout the world.

“Our alumni volunteer leaders play a critical role in advancing the work of the Darden School and the Darden School Foundation,” said Michael Woodfolk, president of the Darden School Foundation. “They are passionately devoted to supporting our students, faculty, alumni and staff. The new class of advisory board members bring exceptional energy to our boards.”

