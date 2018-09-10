 
Floridian Turned Midwestern Meteorologist Can Discuss Tropical Storms

Released: 10-Sep-2018

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters
KEYWORDS
  • meteorological studies, Meteorologist, Meteorology, Tropical Storm, Thunderstorm,
  • Hurricane, Cyclones
  • + Show More

    • Clark Evans is professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. With three degrees from Florida State University, he is an experienced researcher of tropical storms and tropical cyclones, in particular. After seven years at UW-Milwaukee, he also is an expert on Great Lakes’ area thunderstorms and says the first thunderstorm of spring is his favorite weather event. He joined UWM in 2011 after completing a postdoctoral fellowship with the Advanced Study Program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Currently, Evans serves as an Associate Editor for Monthly Weather Review and as a member and Vice Chair of the American Meteorological Society’s Committee on Weather Analysis and Forecasting.

