UVA Darden Announces New Members to Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees

By Jay Hodgkins

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business today announced three recently elected members of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees: Robert Doumar Jr. (MBA ’88), Franklin Edmonds Jr. (MBA ’95) and Mark Kington (MBA ’88).

“Robin, Frank and Mark are dedicated alumni who will bring thoughtful insights to the board,” said Elizabeth Weymouth (MBA ’94), chair of the board of trustees. “The entire board looks forward to having their input as Darden prepares for the public phase of UVA’s upcoming capital campaign.”

Doumar is the managing partner and founder of Park Square Capital LLP. He has 29 years of experience in the credit markets and, prior to founding Park Square, spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs in New York and London. While at Goldman Sachs, Doumar headed several business units focused on the U.S. and European markets. Doumar received his bachelor’s degree from Brown University, and a J.D. and MBA from UVA.

Edmonds is a managing partner at Panning Capital Management. He previously was a partner at King Street Capital Management, where he was one of four members of the firm’s global investment committee. He also worked for Oak Hill Partners and Lehman Brothers in New York. He serves on the boards of the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, Virginia Athletics Foundation, Woodberry Forest School and as chair of the board of St. Anne’s-Belfield School. He has served the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in multiple roles for 15 years, including as president of the New York Chapter. He is a past member of the board of Camp Holiday Trails, a camp for children with special medical needs.

Edmonds has been a frequent guest lecturer at Darden and serves on the advisory group for Darden’s Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management. He earned his bachelor’s degree, MBA. and J.D. from UVA. He lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife, Pam, and their three children.

Kington is managing director of Kington Management LLC and was a founding partner of Columbia Capital, a private-equity firm focused on communications, media and technology. He previously served as managing partner of X-10 Capital, a technology and communications, long-short equity hedge fund, and Black Crow Wireless, a mobile communications company.

He serves on the boards of Dominion Energy, where he chairs the finance and risk oversight committee, and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, where he chairs the buildings and grounds committee. Kington previously served on the University of Virginia Board of Visitors as vice rector and chair of the finance and buildings and grounds committees, as chair of the board of the University of Virginia Foundation and on the board of the University of Virginia Investment Management Co. He also has served on the boards of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Nature Conservancy in Virginia and the NPR Foundation.

Kington received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his MBA from UVA Darden. He and his wife, Ann, reside in Alexandria, Virginia, and are the parents of a daughter, Emery, and son, Mark, who attended UVA.

“The board of trustees is critical to Darden reaching the full potential of its mission, and Robin, Frank and Mark will help us achieve that vision,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “They are energetic leaders who are deeply committed to Darden and the University of Virginia.”

