Global Temperature Report: August 2018

Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.13 C per decade

August Temperatures (preliminary)

Global composite temp.: +0.19 C (+0.34 °F) above seasonal average Northern Hemisphere.: +0.15 C (+0.27°F) above seasonal average Southern Hemisphere.: +0.10 C (+0.18 °F) above seasonal average Tropics.: +0.12 C (+0.22 °F) above seasonal average

July Temperatures (final)

Global composite temp.: +0.32 C (+0.58 °F) above seasonal average Northern Hemisphere.: +0.42 C (+0.76°F) above seasonal average Southern Hemisphere.: +0.21 C (+0.38 °F) above seasonal average Tropics.: +0.29 C (+0.52 °F) above seasonal average

Notes on data released September 6, 2018

The seasonally-adjusted global average temperature fell slightly to +0.19 °C (+0.34 °F) as nearly all regions of the globe cooled relative to their July readings. For the first 8 months of the 2018 calendar year, the atmosphere is averaging a departure from average of +0.23 °C (+0.41 °F) which is cooler than observed since 2014 when the annual average was +0.18 °C (+0.32 °F).