As CBS chief steps down, experts available on #MeToo corporate responsibility

CBS chief Les Moonves is stepping down following multiple accusations of sexual harassment. University of Colorado Boulder experts are available for media interviews in-person, via CU Boulder's broadcast studio or by email or phone.

Stefanie Johnson, an associate professor of management at the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder, studies unconscious bias in corporate leadership. She believes CBS should have moved sooner, after the first allegations surfaced this summer. She thinks CBS’ decision to allow Moonves to keep an advisory role in the company will be seen as an indication the company is not taking the allegations seriously. stefanie.johnson@colorado.edu

Liz Stapp, who teaches business ethics and social impact at the Leeds School of Business, says companies that investigate without taking action do not go far enough to curb improper behavior.

“The #MeToo movement sheds light on the locker room mentality permeating most board rooms. To combat this, and fulfill their legal obligations to their shareholders, corporate boards must bring prescience to risk management, which includes cracking down on toxic corporate cultures,” Stapp said. “Proactive—rather than reactive—boards are necessary in today’s evolving corporate culture.”

