Lytx Endows Fellowship at UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management

Newswise — The University of California San Diego announced that Lytx, a San Diego-based video telematics and analytics pioneer, has established the Lytx Graduate Fellowship for Masters of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) at the university’s Rady School of Management. Lytx’s gift is the first private endowment to the Rady School’s MSBA graduate degree program, which is the first program of its kind in the University of California system.

“Private support from generous individuals and corporations, like Lytx, is invaluable to continuing the Rady School’s commitment to educate students who will enhance the nation’s skilled workforce,” said Dean Robert Sullivan. “Not only has Lytx pledged to create fellowships for students, the company has hired many talented UC San Diego graduates over the years.”

In its first year, the Lytx Graduate Fellowship will offset tuition for two students in the one-year intensive MSBA program. The fellowship will specifically focus on underrepresented groups in the rapidly growing field of business analytics.

“Data science is one of the most exciting fields today, with vast potential to address many of the world’s most complex problems, and UC San Diego is leading the way,” said Brandon Nixon, Lytx CEO and UC San Diego alumnus (’85 B.S. Computer Engineering). “As a homegrown San Diego company whose culture—and name—is built around using analytics to save lives on our roadways, we’re honored and thrilled to support the next generation of leaders in this important field.”

Fellowships are critical for students, enabling them to attend the Rady School of Management and focus on its rigorous academic program, rather than funding for their education. “My fellowship has been instrumental in putting me within striking distance of achieving my dream,” said Arun Ramachandran, who will graduate with an MBA in 2019.

The Rady School of Management is a professional school within UC San Diego, one of the top-ranked institutions in the U.S. for higher education and research. Established in 2003 and accredited by AACSB International (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in 2011, the Rady School is the only new business school created at a U.S. News & World Report top 10 ranked public research university during the past 30 years, and is one of the youngest in the nation ever to achieve AACSB recognition.

Since 1998, Lytx has grown to help protect more than 3,000 clients, over 850,000 drivers and countless communities through its video-based analytics safety programs and services. Lytx’s gift contributes to the Campaign for UC San Diego, a $2 billion comprehensive fundraising effort to transform the student experience, the campus, and ultimately the world.