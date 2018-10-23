Phillips School of Nursing at MSBI Named Center of Excellence by National League of Nursing

Newswise — (New York, NY – October 23, 2018) – Phillips School of Nursing (PSON) at Mount Sinai Beth Israel has been named a Center for Excellence in Nursing Education™ by the National League of Nursing (NLN) for the years 2018-2022. This is the School’s second consecutive designation as a Center of Excellence in the category of “enhancing student learning and professional development.” PSON was one of just 12 schools selected nationwide to receive the honor in this category and is the only hospital-based nursing school in New York City.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the NLN,” said Todd F. Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Phillip School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. “I’m extremely proud of the faculty, staff and students as we continue a legacy of excellence established over 114 years ago.”

This designation recognizes PSON’s commitment in developing a series of new initiatives to enhance student learning in critical thinking and evidence-based practice. The NLN selects programs based on their ability to demonstrate sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, or student learning and professional development. Such recognition indicates a commitment to pursue and sustain excellence in a selected area.

PSON is dedicated to providing nursing education at the associate and baccalaureate degree levels. The school’s vision is to become a leader in improving human health through thoughtful initiatives in the areas of teaching, multidisciplinary scholarship, and service efforts that enhance healthcare delivery for the local and global community.

The baccalaureate program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and the associate degree program by the Accreditation Commission on Education in Nursing (ACEN). PSON is listed as one of the top 75 private nursing schools in the United States by Nursing Schools Almanac.

About Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 11 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, it is ranked as a leading medical school for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in six other specialties in the 2018-2019 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 11th nationally for Ophthalmology and 44th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.