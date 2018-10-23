CSUMB to Host Ocean Candidates Forum

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., Oct. 23, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will host a nonpartisan Ocean Candidates Forum at the CSUMB World Theater Thursday, Oct. 25 from 7-9 p.m. The forum, moderated by Calif. Secretary of Natural Resources John Laird, will feature candidates for Calif. State Controller, U.S. House of Representatives District 20 and State Assembly District 29.

The coast of Central California has always played a critical role in both the science and policy of ocean management across the state and the nation. CSUMB is pleased to provide regional candidates for state and federal offices an opportunity to discuss the oceans, the challenges and a range of potential solutions.

Interested media should contact James Lindholm at jlindholm@csumb.edu for more information on the event or to schedule an interview. The event is free to attend and general public should RSVP online. The forum will also be available via live-stream.

Hosting events such as the Ocean Candidates Forum is in keeping with CSUMB’s role as a community resource, providing forums for provocative discussions that can impact thought and action on issues important to our community.

This event is sponsored by the James W. Rote Distinguished Professorship in Marine Science and Policy.