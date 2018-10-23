Renowned macroeconomist Andrew K Rose to lead NUS Business School

Newswise — The National University of Singapore (NUS) today announced the appointment of Professor Andrew K Rose as the new Dean of the NUS Business School. Prof Rose is the Bernard T Rocca Jr Chair of International Business & Trade in the Economic Analysis and Policy Group at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. A globally respected expert in international finance, trade and macroeconomics, Prof Rose will join NUS as Dean Designate on 1 March 2019, before becoming Dean of the NUS Business School on 1 June 2019. He succeeds Professor Bernard Yeung, who is the Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor in Finance and Strategic Management at NUS.

Andy’s research interests are in the areas of international trade, finance and macroeconomics. His research collaborators include former US Federal Reserve Chair Dr Janet Yellen, Berkeley’s Nobel Laureate George Akerlof, and international macroeconomist Professor Jeffrey Frankel at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Prof Rose received his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, his MPhil from Nuffield College, University of Oxford, and his BA from Trinity College, University of Toronto.

Prof Rose has worked with international as well as national agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the US Department of Treasury, HM Treasury (UK), and the Canadian Department of Finance. He has also worked with the central banks of Australia, Barbados, Canada, England, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, the US, and Singapore.

Prof Rose is familiar with Singapore and NUS: he was the Founding Director of the NUS Risk Management Institute (2006-2007), and he is a founding member of the Asian Bureau of Financial and Economic Research, currently sitting in its inaugural executive committee. He has also held the following appointments at the NUS Business School: Monetary Authority of Singapore Term Professor (2015), and Wee Cho Yaw Visiting Fellow from 2012 to 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

Prof Rose said, “I am excited by the opportunity to deepen my relationship with Singapore and NUS as the new Dean of the NUS Business School. The School has earned a sound reputation for combining the strengths of Western schools of thought and practices with uniquely Asian perspectives. I am grateful for the honour of leading the NUS Business School, and look forward to working with my colleagues in the School to advance the momentum of research and industry engagement and nurture the next generation of globally engaged business leaders.”

NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye said, “We are delighted to welcome Professor Andrew K Rose as the new Dean of the NUS Business School. Andy joins us with a stellar track record of work in international trade, finance and macroeconomics, and as a senior academic leader in one of the top business schools in the world. A longtime friend of the University and Singapore, we are confident that Andy will lead the NUS Business School with wisdom, energy and purpose.”

“We would like to thank Professor Bernard Yeung, Dean and Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor in Finance and Strategic Management, for his strong leadership of the NUS Business School for more than 10 years. Under his deanship, the School received top rankings for its programmes and graduates, raised its research output and impact on practice, and also deepened its ties with industry,” Prof Tan added.

Prof Yeung, who joined NUS in 2008 from New York University’s Stern School of Business, is planning for a sabbatical before returning to the faculty.

The NUS Business School is known for providing management thought leadership from an Asian perspective, enabling its students and corporate partners to leverage global knowledge and Asian insights. The School has consistently received top rankings by independent publications and agencies, such as The Financial Times, Economist Intelligence Unit, and QS Top MBA, in recognition of the quality of its programmes, faculty research and graduates.