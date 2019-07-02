American Association of Endodontists’ Journal of Endodontics Undergoes First Full Redesign in Over a Decade

Newswise — Chicago – The American Association of Endodontists announced it has redesigned its Journal of Endodontics, as well as its homepage and mobile app. The Journal is well-regarded as a number-one member benefit and the premier journal for endodontics. The redesign is the publication’s first in more than a decade.

“We’re bringing a fresh new look and feel to the JOE, without disturbing its time-tested esteem,” said AAE President Dr. Keith V. Krell. “We felt July 1 – the start of our new membership year – is the perfect opportunity to unveil the redesign, as we’re presenting top-notch content in a more modern way that will carry us into our ‘Vision 2020’ thinking for the new decade.”

The JOE is published by Elsevier, which is also the official host of the JOE Online at http://www.jendodon.com/.

Helmed by noted endodontic educator and Editor-in-Chief Dr. Ken M. Hargreaves, the Journal of Endodontics is the official journal of the AAE. This monthly publication features a compilation of scientific articles, case reports and comparison studies evaluating materials and methods of pulp conservation and endodontic treatment. The JOE keeps pace with rapid changes in the field, covering the latest advances in techniques and instrumentation. Endodontists and general dentists rely on the JOE to learn about new concepts in the endodontic specialty.

“At the heart of the redesign is the updated JOE logo,” Dr. Hargreaves noted. “The objective was to keep the new logo authoritative, yet modernize it to connect better with the AAE’s branding. The ‘J’ and the ‘E’ are emphasized and the logo remains gold in color; therefore, this is a conservative way to modernize the logo without losing too much familiarity.”

With an impact factor of 2.833, the publication ranks 12 out of 91 Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine titles.

AAE members can watch their mailboxes for the newly redesigned July print edition. In addition, be sure to download the JOE mobile app, if you haven’t already, available in the Apple Store or Google Play.

“This refresh is just the beginning of a new era for JOE, and I look forward to more positive changes ahead to help captivate the next generation of readers and keep up with changing times and technologies,” Dr. Hargreaves concluded.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association’s website at aae.org.