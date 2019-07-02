 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List

Increased Dangers Present When Prescribing Opioids in Hospitalized Patients

2-Jul-2019 3:05 PM EDT

West Virginia University

Add to Favorites

more news from this source
Expert Pitch
  • newswise-fullscreen Increased Dangers Present When Prescribing Opioids in Hospitalized Patients
    Newswise: Increased Dangers Present When Prescribing Opioids in Hospitalized Patients

    • Dr. Sunil Sharma, section chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine and director of the WVU Medical Intensive Care Unit and Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Program Development

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Expert Pitch

SECTION

CHANNELS
Drugs and Drug Abuse, Healthcare, Substance Abuse
KEYWORDS
Opioids, ICU Care , Hospital Care

Under the direction of West Virginia University School of Medicine's Dr. Sunil Sharma, a team of researchers found that 26 percent of high-risk patients with heart failure and undiagnosed sleep apnea who received opioids required urgent transfer to an ICU as opposed to only 4 percent of those not receiving opioids.

The study shines light on the lesser-known impacts of the opioid epidemic, including the impact of narcotics in hospitalized patients.

Quotes and Comments

“Patients should be aware that when they are sick and hospitalized their bodies may not tolerate opioids/narcotics well, even if they have been taking them at home. When patients have heart failure and sleep apnea their breathing is compromised and even small dose of opioids can push them in respiratory failure.”

“Physicians admitting patients with heart failure should be aware of the high prevalence of sleep apnea and screen these patients for the condition. Opioids should be avoided in these high-risk patients. If alternative medications do not work and opioids are necessary, respiratory support in terms of non-invasive ventilation and close monitoring with continuous measurement of oxygen levels in the blood should be considered.”

“A national awareness and education of both physicians and patients on the dangers of opioids lurking in the places we think are safe — like hospitals— will help improve patient safety and health care costs by reducing escalation of care.” — Dr. Sunil Sharma, WVU section chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine

Resources

-WVU-

cat/07/02/19

  • share-facebook-Increased Dangers Present When Prescribing Opioids in Hospitalized Patients
  • share-twitter-Increased Dangers Present When Prescribing Opioids in Hospitalized Patients
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...

step 2
Chat now!