PSYCHOLOGISTS AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT STIGMA, MENTAL HEALTH DISPARITIES TO MARK NATIONAL MINORITY MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Erlanger Turner, PhD

Houston

Work: (713) 221-5043

Email: turnere@uhd.edu

Expertise: Assistant professor of psychology and director of the Race and Cultural Experiences Lab at the University of Houston, Turner focuses on race-related stress and mental health disparities among racial and ethnic minorities.

Howard Stevenson, PhD

Philadelphia

Work: (215) 898-5666

Email: howards@gse.upenn.edu

Expertise: Constance Clayton professor of urban education and professor of Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Stevenson is nationally recognized for his research on negotiating racial conflicts using racial literacy. His research includes interventions that teach emotional and racial literacy skills to families and youth.

Derald Wing Sue, PhD

New York

Work: (212) 678-8165

Email: DeraldS@tc.columbia.edu

Expertise: Professor of psychology and education at Teachers College at Columbia University, Sue focuses on multicultural competencies and microaggression. He has written over 160 articles and 21 books on multicultural counseling and psychotherapy, racism and cultural diversity.

Germine Awad, PhD

Austin, Texas

Work: (512) 471-0526

Email: gawad@austin.utexas.edu

Expertise: Associate professor of educational psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, Awad focuses on prejudice and discrimination, identity and acculturation among people of color with an emphasis on Arab, Middle Eastern and North African Americans. She also examines body image among women of color.

APA also has useful resources available on its website, including:

Policing in Black & White

Asian Americans Need Culturally Competent Mental Health Care

African Americans Have Limited Access to Mental and Behavioral Health Care

Dual Pathways to a Better America: Preventing Discrimination and Promoting Diversity