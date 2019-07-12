Low Pulsation Liquid Diaphragm Pump Introduced

May 10, 2019 KNF Neuberger Inc. | Booth #1624

The FP 400 is a next-generation diaphragm pump from KNF. It combines the traditional advantages of diaphragm pump technology — self priming, the ability to run dry, and long, maintenance-free lifetime under continuous-operation conditions — with a pulsation level comparable to gear pumps.

Pulsation for new FP 400 is less than 150 mbar. Levels far below this are achievable, depending on system tubing hardness, tubing inside diameter, and flow path length/configuration. The pump delivers up to 5 L/min of liquid at back pressures to 15 psi, with complete linear control of flow between 10% and 100% of the nominal flow rate. Pump flow is fully stable with fluid viscosities ranging between 1 and 150 cSt. The pump handles viscosities up to 500 cSt with some flow rate reduction.

KNF designed the FP 400 specifically to provide gentle, low-shear conveyance of sensitive media. Other strengths of this innovative new pump include very low vibration, a noise level below 55 dBA, chemically resistant flow path material options for use with aggressive media, and an IP65 protection rating.

