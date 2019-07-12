High Flow, Low Pulsation Liquid Diaphragm Pump

May 10, 2019 KNF Neuberger Inc. | Booth #1624

KNF’s new FK 1100 diaphragm liquid pump is one of the most advanced solutions on the market for gentle, low-pulsation flow. The 12 L/min flow rate doubles KNF’s previous maximum for liquid diaphragm pumps. This pump is robust, adjustable, and offered in a variety of application-friendly materials.

The FK 1100 has only one inlet and one outlet, despite having three diaphragms. These are offset by 120° from each other while connected in parallel, resulting in very low pulsation and minimal shear forces. Intensive testing has proven that the pump easily achieves pulsation values below 200 mbar at the inlet and outlet. This gentle conveyance spares fragile system components and media elements from potential damage.

The pump has a highly durable design with a die-cast aluminum housing and high-torque motor options that provide continuous operation with up to 87 psig back pressure. Even at this high pressure, the FK 1100 still delivers an impressive 8 L/min.

This pump is self-priming with a 13.5 inHg suction height. It is also able to run dry which reduces the need for additional equipment, offers more flexibility in planning, and allows for faster and easier system integration.

Versions are available in a variety of carefully selected materials, such as NSF-certified materials for food applications and chemically resistant elastomers. Customers can also choose between different drives, such as brushless DC or single-phase AC motors. The speed of the brushless DC motor can be controlled using analogue or digital PWM signals, permitting lower flow rates if desired.

Applications for the FK 1100 include transfer, recirculation, temperature management, and aspiration of liquids in a wide variety of industries.

For more information, visit knfusa.com/FK1100