LGC Maine Standards announces VALIDATE® CM2 kit for easier linearity and calibration verification on Ortho VITROS® analyzers

March 19, 2019 Maine Standards Company (LGC Maine Standards) | Booth #2265

VALIDATE® CM2, for Ortho VITROS® analyzers, addresses the growing demand by laboratories in need of a product to document hs-CRP, NT-proBNP, and TnI linearity and calibration verification.

CUMBERLAND FORESIDE, Maine – November 1, 2018 – LGC Maine Standards1 releases VALIDATE® CM2 linearity and calibration verification kit, for Ortho VITROS® analyzers, Order Number 402vt. The kit, in a human-serum matrix, evaluates High Sensitive C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (NT-proBNP), and Troponin I (TnI). Each VALIDATE® CM2 kit, liquid, ready-to-use, and prepared using the CLSI EP06-A “equal delta” sample preparation, offers five distinct concentrations covering the reportable range. Simply dispense the solution from each dropper bottle, directly into five sample cups, and run in replicates.

Release of VALIDATE® CM2 for Ortho VITROS® users, allows clinical laboratories to complete their required Cardiac Marker linearity and calibration verification and maximize the reportable range while minimizing manual dilutions. Use of this product, while augmenting daily QC, assists with fulfilling various quality control requirements – such as Reportable Range and Analytical Measurement Range (AMR) – for linearity and calibration verification under CLIA ‘88, CAP, COLA, JCAHO, JCI and ISO 15189.

The addition of VALIDATE® CM2, for Ortho VITROS® analyzers, to the LGC Maine Standards expanding portfolio of products demonstrates a continued commitment to manufacture high-quality linearity and calibration verification products that meet industry needs.

LGC Maine Standards is located in Cumberland Foreside, Maine and manufactures VALIDATE® linearity and calibration verification kits for 137 analytes, including General Chemistries, Urine Chemistries, Body Fluid Chemistries, Enzymes, Lipids, HbA1c, Therapeutic Drugs, Cardiac Markers, Thyroids, Serum Proteins, Vitamin D, Tumor Markers, Anemia, Fertility, Hemostasis and Whole Blood Glucose.

LGC Maine Standards MSDRx® data reduction software is available at no charge for real-time data analysis or a laboratory can send their data to LGC Maine Standards where a technical specialist will complete the data analysis and return a report within five business days. Peer group comparison is also available upon request.

1LGC Maine Standards is the brand name for Maine Standards Company, LLC.

About LGC

LGC is an international life sciences measurement and testing company with leading positions in growing markets. LGC provides a range of measurement products and services which underpin the safety, health and security of the public, including reference materials and proficiency testing, calibration verification / linearity testing, genomics reagents and instrumentation, and expert sample analysis and interpretation. LGC serves customers across a number of end markets including Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural Biotechnology, Food, Environment, Government and Academia.

LGC’s headquarters are in London and the company employs over 2,000 people, operating out of 22 countries worldwide. Its operations are extensively accredited to international quality standards such as ISO/IEC 17025, GMP, GLP, ISO Guide 34, ISO/IEC 17043 and ISO 13485:2016.

With a history dating back to 1842, LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC was privatized in 1996 and is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR. For more information, please visit www.lgcgroup.com.