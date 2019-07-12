Magnetic and Fluorescent Particles for In Vitro Diagnostics

Ocean NanoTech provides magnetic and fluorescent particles for in vitro diagnostics. Our products include (1) magnetic beads for chemiluminescent assay or as magnetic probes; (2) magnetic beads and isolation kits for nucleic acid isolation, such as cell-free DNA isolation, viral DNA/RNA co-isolation, DNA/RNA size selection, PCR cleanup and genomic DNA isolation; (3) latex and rare earth fluorescent microspheres and quantum dot beads for lateral flow immunoassay, flow cytometry, sensing and imaging.