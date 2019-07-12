 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List

Magnetic and Fluorescent Particles for In Vitro Diagnostics

12-Jul-2019 3:25 PM EDT

71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Add to Favorites

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Feature

SECTION

CHANNELS
Cell Biology, Genetics, Healthcare, Immunology

Magnetic and Fluorescent Particles for In Vitro Diagnostics 

April 9, 2019        Ocean NanoTech, LLC | Booth #4027

Ocean NanoTech provides magnetic and fluorescent particles for in vitro diagnostics. Our products include (1) magnetic beads for chemiluminescent assay or as magnetic probes; (2) magnetic beads and isolation kits for nucleic acid isolation, such as cell-free DNA isolation, viral DNA/RNA co-isolation, DNA/RNA size selection, PCR cleanup and genomic DNA isolation; (3) latex and rare earth fluorescent microspheres and quantum dot beads for lateral flow immunoassay, flow cytometry,  sensing and imaging.

  • share-facebook-Magnetic and Fluorescent Particles for In Vitro Diagnostics
  • share-twitter-Magnetic and Fluorescent Particles for In Vitro Diagnostics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...

step 2
Chat now!