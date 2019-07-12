Sample-to-result DNA/RNA testing by LabTurbo SP-qPCR AIO System at Booth 864
June 24, 2019 Taigen Bioscience Corporation | Booth #864
Taigen Bioscience Corporation welcomes you to booth 864 to see the sample-to-resultDNA/RNA testing automation by LabTurbo SP-qPCR AIO System. Come and see how LabTurbo system automates the diagnostics of HIV/HBV/HCV/HPV, NIPD, cancer detection, genotyping, and many more applications with streamlined auto sample barcoding, primary tube sampling, DNA/RNA extraction, PCR setup, qPCR and detection result analysis.