Sample-to-result DNA/RNA testing by LabTurbo SP-qPCR AIO System at Booth 864

Sample-to-result DNA/RNA testing by LabTurbo SP-qPCR AIO System

June 24, 2019 Taigen Bioscience Corporation | Booth #864

Taigen Bioscience Corporation welcomes you to booth 864 to see the sample-to-resultDNA/RNA testing automation by LabTurbo SP-qPCR AIO System. Come and see how LabTurbo system automates the diagnostics of HIV/HBV/HCV/HPV, NIPD, cancer detection, genotyping, and many more applications with streamlined auto sample barcoding, primary tube sampling, DNA/RNA extraction, PCR setup, qPCR and detection result analysis.