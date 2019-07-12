LabTurbo 384-well plate Liquid-handling System at Booth 864

LabTurbo 384-well plate Liquid-handling System

June 24, 2019 Taigen Bioscience Corporation | Booth #864

Taigen Bioscience Corporation welcomes you to booth 864 for the fully auotmated 384-well plate Liquid-handling System. Come and see how LabTurbo 384 Liquid-handling system makes 384-well plate a practical solution by finishing 384-well plate PCR setup in 35 minutes with "cherry-picking" (user-defined transfer) function, consistent liquid-handling, full LIS connectivity, and cross-contamination free results.