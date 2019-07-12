LabTurbo DNA/RNA Extraction Systems at Booth 864
12-Jul-2019 1:05 PM EDT
71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
TYPE OF ARTICLE
SECTION
CHANNELS
LabTurbo DNA/RNA Extraction Systems
June 24, 2019 Taigen Bioscience Corporation | Booth #864
We welcome you to visit us at Booth 864 for fully automated LabTurbo DNA/RNA Extraction Systems. Come and see how LabTurbo systems can help you automate all the nucleic acid purification procedure including auto-barcoding, primary tube sampling, DNA/RNA purification, PCR setup and other customized liquid-handling functions in a compact system. Now available in LabTurbo 24, 48 and 96 models for all throughput demands.