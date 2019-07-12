Humanwell Biocell cooperates with Sugentech in smart health care business

Humanwell Biocell, a biotechnology specialist, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korean biotechnology company Sugentech, Inc. on business cooperation in China on women's disease personal care products.

The two companies will jointly promote the sale of Surearly Smart, a personal care product for female patients under development by Sugentech Smart, in China and the provision of healthcare services through the products.

Surearly Smart is a personal care product that enables individuals to diagnose diseases conveniently at home based on unique ultra-low power and low power analysis technology. It consists of a miniature diagnostic device that can be used semi-permanently and a disposable stick that is used for each diagnosis. Diagnosis results can be linked with smart phones to monitor health status or provide various health care services using diagnosis results.

Sugentech, Inc. is a KOSDAQ listed company. The company has developed and produced Korea's first digital home diagnostic test system. Its main product line includes multi-project immune spot detection system and hospital Real-time inspection (POCT) systems, home POCT systems, molecular diagnostic system solutions, and more.