 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List

Pediatrician can discuss healthy eating habits for children during summer

12-Jul-2019 5:05 PM EDT

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites

more news from this source
Expert Pitch
  • newswise-fullscreen Pediatrician can discuss healthy eating habits for children during summer
    Newswise: Pediatrician can discuss healthy eating habits for children during summer

    Tamera Coyne-Beasley, M.D.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Expert Pitch

SECTION

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Family and Parenting, Health Food, Nutrition

With summer picnics and holidays coming up, Tamera Coyne-Beasley, M.D. pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, can talk about key nutrition tips for children and adolescents, such as:

  • the importance of staying active during the summer
  • healthy eating habits for children

Coyne-Beasley is available for phone or live/taped interviews. The UAB News Studio is available for live or recorded HD video interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. The studio is equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews.

  • share-facebook-Pediatrician can discuss healthy eating habits for children during summer
  • share-twitter-Pediatrician can discuss healthy eating habits for children during summer
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...

step 2
Chat now!