Newswise — The American Chemical Society (ACS) is pleased to announce the appointment of C.M. Vandervoort, who goes by Tokë, as its next General Counsel. She will succeed Flint Lewis, Secretary and General Counsel, who will retire on April 1 after nearly 30 years of service to ACS.

Vandervoort will join ACS on March 4. She will be a member of the ACS Executive Leadership Team for the Society. She comes to ACS from the Environmental Defense Fund, a multinational nonprofit, where she is the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Before that, Vandervoort was the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at Under Armour, where she led a global interdisciplinary team supporting its performance sports footwear, apparel and equipment business, as well as its e-commerce and digital fitness/wellness mobile apps.

“Tokë brings vast, relevant experience to ACS. We look forward to her leadership to ensure ACS maintains its strong reputation and successfully navigates our complex legal environment,” says ACS Chief Executive Officer Albert G. Horvath. “She has a passion for science that will serve her well as she interacts with our members and the broader chemistry community.”

“I was drawn to the opportunity at ACS because of the organization’s unique role in the scientific community, its diverse membership and its global reach,” says Vandervoort. “I see the role of General Counsel as one that helps strengthen and support the organization in achieving its goals, and I am pleased to have a strong legacy of quality and success to build on.”

In her distinguished and varied law career, Vandervoort has also occupied executive legal and privacy roles with two major U.S. telecommunications and internet solutions companies, has spent time in private practice, and has served two judicial clerkships in the U.S. District Court in Colorado. She is actively involved in mentoring and sponsorship programs. She has been a member of a number of federal, academic and professional organization advisory boards, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Privacy Office, the Georgetown Cybersecurity Law Center and the Center for Democracy & Technology.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress.

