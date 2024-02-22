MILWAUKEE (February 22, 2024) – To address the literacy gap in our community, the City of Milwaukee Office of Early Childhood Initiatives has been creating learning zones in places where families spend time. The latest learning zone will be unveiled on February 29—Leap Day—at Quick Wash Laundry (7613 W. Villard Avenue), which will provide children with access to early learning and literacy-rich materials while their caregivers attend to their laundry needs.

This new “Read, Play & Learn” space is a collaboration with the LaundryCares Foundation, which is dedicated to enriching communities through the coordinated efforts of local businesses, community leaders and individuals to help better the lives of their neighbors. The LaundryCares Foundation in partnership with the Too Small to Fail Initiative focuses on supporting early language development in young children.

At a “Leap for Literacy” event at Quick Wash Laundry on February 29, Mayor Cavalier Johnson will speak about the importance of early childhood education, and the LaundryCares Foundation will host a story time, children’s book giveaway, and offer guests complimentary laundry services, refreshments, and engaging activities for children and adults.

WHAT:

Read, Play & Learn spaces, established in select laundromats nationwide, provide child-friendly and comfortable learning environments that promote school readiness and provide critical early literacy materials—an essential need often unmet in underserved communities. LaundryCares Foundation will host a story time, children’s book giveaway, and offer guests complimentary laundry services, refreshments, and engaging activities for children and adults. There are no limitations on the amount of clothing and linens that can be brought in for free washing and drying.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 29, at 3:30 p.m.

**Families will enjoy complimentary laundry services, refreshments and food, and engaging activities for children and adults from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Quick Wash Laundry located at 7613 W. Villard Ave. Milwaukee, Wis.

WHO:

Learn more about the importance of literacy and early childhood education from:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Elizabeth McChesney, Early Childhood and Community Partnerships Director for LaundryCares Foundation

Jason Dodge, Business Owner, Quick Wash Laundromat

Dea Wright, Director, City of Milwaukee Office of Early Childhood Initiatives (OECI)

Additional local and national partners include: Clinical and Translation Science Institute (CTSI), Milwaukee Public Libraries, Literacy Lab, Dionne Grayson, Maya Smart, Joyce’s House Educational Center, Reach Out and Read, and Rooted MKE

VISUALS:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other leaders discussing the importance of literacy and early childhood education, families with children playing in the colorful learning space, families enjoying complimentary laundry services, book signing by local author, stories read by the mayor, library, a former Literacy Lab Fellow, and local and state-wide organizations will be sharing literacy resources.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson, Early Childhood and Community Partnerships Director for LaundryCares Foundation, Elizabeth McChesney, Owner of Quick Wash Laundromat, Jason Dodge, OECI Director, Dea Wright, and local families will be available for interview. If you would like to interview any of these people, please contact Audrey Koller in advance of the event at [email protected] or (414) 477-2469.

This latest effort is part of Mighty Small Moments, a multi-year campaign by the City of Milwaukee OECI, to improve overall learning and kindergarten readiness for kids 0-3 in the areas of Milwaukee most at-risk neighborhoods. Mighty Small Moments is a movement to educate Milwaukee families about brain development and inspire them to see even brief moments as opportunities to help their children grow. This movement supports parents by creating learning zones in places where families spend time and celebrates them as their child’s first teacher. For more information, visit MightySmallMoments.com and on social media (Instagram, Facebook and TikTok) via the handle @mightysmallmoments.

About the LaundryCares Foundation

The LaundryCares Foundation is dedicated to enriching communities through the coordinated efforts of local businesses, community leaders and individuals to help better the lives of their neighbors. Since 2006, LaundryCares’ three pillars of philanthropy include offering free laundry services, support of key literacy skills in early childhood development, and disaster relief assistance.

The LaundryCares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. For more information about the LaundryCares Foundation, visit laundrycares.org.

About Too Small to Fail

Too Small to Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, promotes early brain and language development by supporting parents and caregivers with tools to talk, read, and sing with their young children from birth. Today, almost 60 percent of children in the United States start kindergarten unprepared, lagging behind their peers in critical language and reading skills. Through partnerships with pediatricians, hospitals, faith-based leaders, community-based organizations, businesses, entertainment industry leaders, and others, Too Small to Fail is meeting parents where they are to help them prepare their children for success in school and beyond. Whether at the pediatrician's office or the playground, Too Small to Fail aims to make small moments big by creating opportunities for meaningful interactions anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.toosmall.org.