Newswise — Digital Science is pleased to announce that ReadCube, an award-winning leader in literature management and full-text document delivery, has launched a new solution for research-driven organizations – known simply as Literature Review by ReadCube.

Literature Review seamlessly integrates with ReadCube's premier literature management platform, trusted by over 650 research organizations globally. Known for its best-in-class user experience and robust literature workflows, ReadCube's newest solution delivers a turnkey end-to-end workflow for teams tasked with monitoring and analyzing published literature related to their company's drug, device, product, or service.

The current landscape for companies within the pharmaceutical, medical device (MDR), laboratory-developed tests (LDT), in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), and health technology assessment (HTA) sectors has never been more complex. The rapid growth in the volume of scientific and medical publications, coupled with the escalation of regulatory standards across major global markets, including the United States, the European Union, and other international jurisdictions, adds layers of complexity to an already daunting set of tasks. This has prompted teams to critically assess the inefficiency and risk of error inherent to their long-held SLR processes.

Robert McGrath, ReadCube Founder and CEO, said: “The process of conducting systematic literature reviews has traditionally been both time-consuming and manual, despite being such a crucial step in the research process. We’ve developed Literature Review in close collaboration with key customers, bringing user experience and AI automation capabilities to the forefront in one easy-to-deploy solution. We’re proud to provide a fully integrated solution to solve all-too-common workflow strains.”

Whether an organization is conducting Safety Reviews and Comparative Effectiveness Research or gathering Competitive Intelligence, Literature Review by ReadCube streamlines SLR activities across business units, industries and departments. This newly integrated solution enables teams to effectively and efficiently navigate the challenges of increasing literature volumes and regulatory demands, ensuring every review is both comprehensive and compliant.

For more information about Literature Review, see this blog post on the ReadCube website, or visit the Literature Review solution page.

About ReadCube

Part of Digital Science, ReadCube is a leader in scalable literature management solutions enhancing research driven teams by transforming the way scholarly literature is accessed, organized, reviewed, shared and monitored. Information overload and outdated workflows can impede progress and grind innovation to a halt. ReadCube’s adaptive literature management solutions, including the Papers reference manager, have helped thousands of individuals and organizations get back to the breakthrough work that matters most. Visit www.readcube.com and follow ReadCube on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter/X or on LinkedIn.

