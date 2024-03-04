Newswise — Registration is now open for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) summer science education programs. Programming for the summer of 2024 includes hands-on experiences for students that relate to several LLNL research themes.

STEM with phones | July 15–19, onsite (Livermore Valley Open Campus)

This free, week-long workshop will draw on high-school students’ critical thinking and decision-making skills as they discover and learn to use the sensing and computing capabilities that power our everyday devices. Smartphones are incredibly complex and powerful tools which provide an exciting, hands-on method to see fundamental physics and engineering principles in action. Topics include using smartphones’ gravity- and motion-sensing to monitor cardiac function, learning how acoustic analysis enables voice recognition and exploring the role of magnetism in data storage, among others. The application deadline is March 22.

SAGE | July 7–13, onsite (Livermore Valley Open Campus)

Science Accelerating Girls’ Engagement (SAGE) presents a free, one-week summer residential camp for Northern California public high school students (ages 14–17) of all backgrounds. SAGE aims to build community and foster innovation among students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Students will take part in multiple short projects related to research at Livermore as well as attend career talks, learn leadership skills and shadow LLNL professionals. The application deadline is March 15, and recommendations are due by March 22.

Biotech Summer Experience | July 15–26, onsite (Edward Teller Education Center)

This free, two-week program gives high-school students hands-on experience working with molecular biology and bioinformatics research. Students will practice laboratory techniques including PCR (polymerase chain reactions), restriction digests, and gel electrophoresis to isolate and study the DNA of Landoltia punctata (duckweed); the acquired sequences will be registered with Genbank, an international DNA repository. The application deadline is April 12, and recommendations are due by April 19.

Manufacturing Workshop | June 10-12, onsite (Livermore Valley Open Campus)

This free, three-day manufacturing workshop gives high school students (age 16-18) the opportunity to design and create objects using 3D printing techniques. Students will learn about career opportunities within manufacturing and gain insight into LLNL's Machinist Apprenticeship Program, a four-year California-certified program that offers paid education plus training in the machine-tool trade. The application deadline is April 17.