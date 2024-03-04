Newswise — Digital Science is delighted to announce the launch of AI-driven summarization in Dimensions, a new feature to support the user in their discovery process for publications, grants, patents and clinical trials.

Dimensions, the world’s largest collection of linked research data, continues to move forward with AI-related functionalities, deployed to robustly support users and their research. Digital Science is today announcing it has integrated AI-driven summarization capabilities into the Dimensions web application to enable all users to accelerate the identification of the most relevant content for their research questions. The short, concise summaries are available for every record in a given search result list with just one click, quickly providing the user with AI-generated insights to help them discover more.

Today’s announcement follows last week’s release of Dimensions Research GPT and Dimensions Research GPT Enterprise on the OpenAI ChatGPT platform. While the Dimensions GPT products are only available to ChatGPT clients, the new Dimensions summarization feature is available on all Dimensions versions immediately – even the free web app.

Originally launched in beta as an AI Assistant in August 2023, the Dimensions team has used feedback from members of the research community – including academic institutions, industry, publishers, government, and funders – to develop an updated, fully integrated summarization feature in the Dimensions web app.

The summarization tool is the latest in a number of AI-driven innovations from the Dimensions team, complementing the launch of Dimensions Research GPT on 28th February. Their approach to the responsible development of AI tools is designed to harness the power of AI, grounded in scientific evidence from the academic record.

A key challenge faced by researchers and industry globally includes the difficulty of wading through the sheer volume of content available – Dimensions shows that over seven million articles, patents and grants were published in 2023 alone – as well as the time taken to understand what they mean for any given research project. With document-level summarization, an instant AI-generated summary can be created for any of those publications to gain an immediate insight into what’s most relevant to a user’s research area.

Digital Science CEO Daniel Hook said: “The launch of publication summaries in Dimensions represents Digital Science’s wider commitment to innovation, hand-in-hand with the responsible development of AI tools.

“Dimensions’ new summarization feature provides all users – whether they are customers of our enhanced platform or accessing it via our free web app – an effective way to discover and quickly evaluate the relevance of research publications. We think this new feature is an important new step in harnessing the capabilities of AI in a way that not only provides equitable access to the newest technologies to all researchers, but one which continues to place humans at the center of the research experience. This release introduces AI as a tool to enhance a user’s capability on the Dimensions platform in a fully integrated way – but just one step of many in the future.”

