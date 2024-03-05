Newswise — The University of West Florida has joined the eighth cohort of NASPA’s Culture of Respect Collective. The two-year program guides colleges and universities that have committed to ending sexual violence through an evaluation and action-planning framework that will further bolster response and prevention initiatives on campus. UWF joins a group of 15 colleges and universities from across North America participating in the program.

“Participating in the Culture of Respect Collective will help UWF build a stronger and more collaborative approach to addressing issues related to sexual violence,” said Dr. Greg Tomso, vice president of academic engagement and student affairs. “We are keenly focused on violence prevention and response so that all of our students, faculty, staff and visitors have a safe and welcoming experience on our campus.”

Throughout the next two years, UWF will undergo a self-assessment to examine the University’s current work pertaining to its Title IX Programs. An advisory committee comprised of students, faculty and staff will assist in completing an initial "CORE assessment" of over 155 questions grading Title IX Program's effectiveness in preventing and responding to sexual violence. The committee will discuss the results thoroughly and identify areas for improvement and strategic growth. The advisory committee will then propose new programs, resources and policy changes to improve compliance and support for the campus community. At the end of the program, the advisory committee will reassess UWF's effectiveness by evaluating the newly implemented programs.

“This is the perfect time to evaluate our processes, priorities, and programming, and strategically approach expansion of our prevention and response efforts under new regulations,” said Jenny Hamilton, associate director and Title IX coordinator.

Hamilton and other Title IX Programs staff will attend monthly meetings with representatives from the other cohort institutions. These meetings provide direction for the program as well as professional development including discussions surrounding national trends and research, programming resources, training opportunities and roundtable discussions about campus issues.

“Being part of the cohort builds UWF's support network with other institutions' Title IX offices which is invaluable for such nuanced work through policy improvements, case consultations and campus education resources,” Hamilton said.

“In the end,” Dr. Tomso adds, “our entire campus and student body will benefit from this effort, as our primary goal is to maintain a supportive and respectful campus culture.”

For more information about UWF’s Title IX Programs, visit uwf.edu/titleix.

For more information about NASPA’s Culture of Respect Collective, visit the Culture of Respect Collective website. NASPA is the nation’s largest organization for Student Affairs professionals in higher education.

