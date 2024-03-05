Newswise — McMaster experts available to comment on recent cyberattacks

Cyberattacks are becoming more of a common occurrence – with municipalities, libraries, and even government agencies falling victim. Are organizations doing enough to stay secure? 

Ridha Khedri is a professor of computing and software in the Faculty of Engineering and an expert on network security. He can comment on the importance of infrastructure designed with security in mind as well as the role of ongoing assessment of IT infrastructure and security compliance policies and procedures.

 Ridha can be reached at [email protected]

 

Associate professor Andrea Zeffiro’s research looks at the non-technological factors impacting cybersecurity and how society understands ideas around data breaches.  More about her research can be found here.

Andrea can be reached at [email protected]

