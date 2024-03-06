Newswise — According to long-standing practice, U.S. presidential nominees receive classified briefings – meaning that Donald Trump, currently under indictment on federal charges that he illegally retained and concealed national defense records – could gain access to security briefings if he becomes the Republican nominee. In light of the events of Super Tuesday, this is now all the more likely, according to Christopher McKnight Nichols, professor of history and the Wayne Woodrow Hayes Chair in National Security Studies at The Ohio State University. The prospect of a major party candidate accessing security briefings while under indictment for mishandling such information is concerning, says Nichols.

Nichols says there are a number of potential risks: endangering the lives of intelligence officials, jeopardizing humanitarian efforts in conflict zones, and allies and adversaries alike opting out of sharing information with the United States – ultimately threatening national security.

Nichols also can discuss additional international and domestic implications along with the politics of the election. For a full bio on his expertise, visit Professor Nichols’ website.