Newswise — During tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to unveil a new policy proposal to provide $5000 tax credits to first-time home buyers, as well as $10,000 credits to those selling their starter homes. For reporters covering these proposals, the following experts are available to provide comments:

Chris Howard, Pamela C. Harriman Professor of Government and Public Policy, College of William and Mary

Email: [email protected] Phone: (757) 784-1317

Christopher (Chris) Howard is a leading expert on the history and politics of U.S. social policy. He has written about the development of tax breaks for homeowners (in The Hidden Welfare State) as well as the current state of low-income housing programs (in Who Cares: The Social Safety Net in America). His op-eds have been published by the Washington Post, The Hill, and CNN.com.

Stan Oklobdzija, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of the Murphy Institute Center for Public Policy Research, Tulane University

Email: [email protected]. Phone: (720) 290-0393

Oklobdzija's research focuses on housing policy, specifically how voters conceive of housing markets and how these perceptions influence the policies that local governments pursue. He previously served as Research Director for California YIMBY, a pro-housing advocacy group pushing reform legislation in that state.