Newswise — “Oppenheimer” overwhelmed the competition at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, winning seven Oscars, including the one for best picture, and at long last cementing Christopher Nolan’s status as the foremost filmmaker of his generation.” (Via The New York Times )

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on a number of topics related to last night's Oscar's, including diversity, equity and feminism in this year's nominated films and the awards show itself.

Caroline Smith , an associate professor of writing, focuses on topics of visual culture, women’s writing, and popular culture. Smith’s research interests include women’s fiction and popular culture productions. She has explored feminism and heroine roles through different mediums, including literature, film and TV as well as the portrayal of female friendships, among other topics. In her classes, she has also explored the Oscars and how the Academy’s awards processes play out. She can discuss the significance of Gerwig’s and Robbie’s absence in their individual categories and other topics and themes portrayed in the history-making film.

Imani Cheers , an associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film. Cheers can discuss topics related to diversity and inclusion, particularly when looking at literature and how books such as the Color Purple and Erasure were adapted for the screen and have nominees; aspects of gender and race as it relates to nominees and those who were snubbed this year; and how the Academy continues to often "miss the mark" as it relates to nominations.

Sigridur Johannesdottir , an associate professor of costume design & technology, is a costume designer who specializes and focuses her teaching on reproducing historical costumes based on research as well as dance costumes. Prior to coming on board with GW, she owned and operated her own interior decorative company (Scene Studios, Inc.), as well as a jewelry and handbag company, Dedua.com. She is the resident costume designer for Washington Stage Guild (DC), Ambassador Theatre (DC), and MetroStage in Alexandria VA. Johannesdottir can discuss the significance of costume design in this year’s biggest films as it relates to character development and evolution.

