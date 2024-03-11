Newswise — U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed he’ll sign a bill banning the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok in the United States. The legislation passed the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee last week and is expected to come up for a full vote in the House soon. The bill essentially calls on China’s ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok or effectively face a U.S. ban. There’s been concern in Washington to protect American’s data from China.
Susan Ariel AaronsonDigital Trade and Data Governance HubTRAILS
Overall, her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, international trade, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR and AI and digital trade. She has been following the proposed TikTok ban closely. Aaronson also wrote the paper, “Data Is Dangerous: Comparing the Risks That the United States, Canada and Germany See in Data Troves,” which asses how these countries respond to data risks posed by popular social media apps.
