Newswise — The Sasin School of Management at Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, is inviting undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines worldwide to participate in the “22nd Bangkok Business Challenge 2024”, Global Student Startup Competition, themed “Growing Impactful Ventures”

The competition aims to offer participants opportunities to learn, gain experience, and develop ideas into sustainable businesses while vying for honorary trophies and cash prizes worth more than 42,000 USD or 1,500,000 baht. The semi-final and final rounds will be held on June 21–22, 2024, at the Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University.

If you have a business venture, gather your team and seize this opportunity to pitch in front of real investors.

Applications are open from now until March 29, 2024, at https://bit.ly/apply2bbc2024.

For more information, contact the Bangkok Business Challenge Facebook page or visit the website: https://bbc.sasin.edu/2024/.