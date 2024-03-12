Newswise — (Toronto, March 12, 2024) JMIR Publications is pleased to announce a new theme issue titled “Diversity in Dermatology” in JMIR Dermatology. The premier, peer-reviewed journal is indexed in Sherpa Romeo, Scopus, DOAJ, CABI, and PubMed Central/PubMed and is the official journal of the International Society of Digital Health in Dermatology (ISDHD).

Diversity plays a significant role in dermatology, influencing various aspects of health care delivery in community health. Current research consistently highlights the advantages of diversity in the health care sector in patient outcomes and dermatological research. JMIR Dermatology places a special emphasis on exchanging clinical information, providing education, facilitating diagnosis and care, and promoting dermatological health globally.

Advantages of diversity in dermatology include improved patient outcomes, improved cultural competence and communication, enhanced innovation and problem-solving, and reduced health care disparities. Despite the advantages of diversity in dermatology, some challenges need to be addressed to leverage the strength of a diverse health care workforce and ensure equitable and effective service delivery for dermatology patients. Efforts toward fostering inclusivity, addressing unconscious and implicit biases, and promoting cultural competency are essential for dermatology patients and professionals alike.

This theme issue welcomes contributions from researchers and practitioners in dermatology, medicine, health care, computer science, and related fields. We are seeking original research papers, research letters, viewpoints, short papers, literature reviews, and case reports for this theme issue. Papers should explore research and clinical practice with a focus on diversity in dermatology and may also include:

Equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging

Improving and diversifying the representation of the dermatology workforce

Differences in skin health outcomes depending on race, ethnicity, sex, gender, religion, disability, geographic location, sexual orientation, or insurance status

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process, and accepted articles will be published as part of the “Diversity in Dermatology” theme issue.

To learn more please visit the webpage.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a renowned publisher with a long-standing commitment to advancing digital health research and progressing open science. Our portfolio includes a wide array of prestigious open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health. JMIR Publications is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 as the leading open access, digital health publisher.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit https://www.JMIRPublications.com or connect with us via X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Media contact: [email protected]