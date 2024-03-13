Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) hosted our Senior Fellow Professor Jean Salençon from 29th February to 20th March 2024. This visit brought together professors from various departments at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) for meaningful discussions and potential collaborations.

Professor Salençon engaged in productive meetings with several professors, including Professor Chee Yoon Yue, Chair Professor of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Dean of Graduate Studies; Professor Jinlian Hu from the Department of Biomedical Engineering; Professor Yu Wang from the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering; and Professor Zhaoxuan Wu from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering. These meetings facilitated academic exchange and interdisciplinary collaborations at CityUHK.

Professor Jean Salençon is a distinguished figure in the field of Continuum Mechanics. He served as the President of the French Academy of Sciences in 2009 and 2010. Professor Salençon is currently a HKIAS Senior Fellow at CityU, a member of the French Academy of Sciences, French Academy of Technologies and Academia Europaea, and holds foreign memberships in the Istituto Lombardo (Milan), the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and the Academia das Ciências de Lisboa (Portugal).