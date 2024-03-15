Newswise — CHICAGO: The March issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS), which includes research presented at the Southern Surgical Association 135th Annual Meeting, features new research on topics ranging from colorectal cancer and social vulnerability to operating room supply costs, the rise in school shootings since 1970, and the impact of permitless open carry laws on suicide rates, among others.

Read highlights from the issue below. The full issue is available on the JACS website.

Social Vulnerability Index and Survivorship after Colorectal Cancer Resection

Researchers analyzed whether data from the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) can help predict complications and survival rates for colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. A high SVI rating was independently associated with major perioperative complications and survival rates after resection of 872 CRC patients. Findings indicate the SVI may be a useful measure to determine CRC patients who may benefit from outreach interventions.

Health Inequities in Likelihood and Time to Renal Recovery after Living Kidney Donation: Implications for Black American Kidney Health

There exists a lack of live kidney donation studies examining health inequities in renal recovery post-donation. Researchers retrospectively analyzed 100,121 living kidney donors reported to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients between 1999-2021. Findings revealed:

Black living kidney donors, especially young Black males, were less likely to recover kidney function

Time to renal recovery for Black patients was significantly longer than their White counterparts

Black living donors appear to have the greatest future risk of end-stage kidney disease

There is a need for enhanced living kidney donor follow-up, authors note.

Decreased Operating Room Supply Costs and Increased Value of Care after Implementing a Sustainable Quality Intervention

Operating room costs are the second most expensive element of surgical care. To reduce costs, researchers implemented a sustainable quality improvement intervention using automated electronic health record data to analyze operating room supply cost data with patient and case characteristics and outcomes. Results show:

A decrease in operating room supply costs

A decrease in incidence of cases with out-of-control costs

No difference in duration of surgery or patient outcomes

An increase in the value of care

Patients With Obesity and Kidney Failure May Be Newly Eligible for Kidney Transplants A collaborative study between bariatric and transplant teams has created a viable pathway for patients with obesity who also have end-stage renal disease to become eligible for kidney transplants through weight loss surgery. Postoperative outcomes indicate significant improvements in BMI, hypertension, and diabetes management, enhancing patients’ overall health and transplant viability.

Study Reveals the Impact of Behavioral Health Disorders on Cancer Surgery Outcomes

One in 15 cancer patients in the Medicare system have at least one behavioral health disorder (BHD). BHDs, which include substance abuse, eating disorders, and sleep disorders, are linked to worse surgical outcomes and higher health care costs in cancer patients. Patients with BHDs are less likely to undergo surgical resection and have higher odds of postoperative complications.

Study Quantifies Dramatic Rise in School Shootings and Related Fatalities Since 1970

In the 53 years leading up to May 2022, the number of school shootings annually increased more than 12 times. The likelihood of children being school shooting victims has increased more than fourfold, and the rate of death from school shootings has risen more than sixfold. The incidents studied involved 3,083 victims, including 2,033 children ages 5-17 years, and 1,050 adults ages 18-74 years.

Permitless Open Carry Laws May Lead to More Firearm-Related Suicides

Suicide by firearm rates increased 18% in nine years in states that began allowing firearm owners to openly carry a firearm without a permit. U.S. rates of firearm-related suicide rose from 21,175 in 2013 to 26,328 in 2021, an increase that may be related to more permissive open carry laws.

