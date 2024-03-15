Newswise — YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO 3/14/2024 – Antioch College proudly announces its acceptance into the formal federal designation of Federal Work Colleges, marking a historic milestone for both the institution and the state of Ohio. Antioch College now joins a select cohort of only ten other work colleges nationwide, solidifying its commitment to experiential learning, community engagement, and preparing students for meaningful careers.

The Federal Work College designation, granted by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes institutions that integrate work experience into their academic programs, fostering a unique and holistic approach to education. Antioch College’s inclusion in this prestigious group reinforces its dedication to providing students with a dynamic education that extends beyond the classroom. Other Federal Work Colleges include Berea and Warren Wilson Colleges, among others.

“Antioch College is the premier college for the applied liberal arts, where real-world work experience is fully integrated into the curriculum,” noted President Jane Fernandes. “This formal designation of Antioch as a Federal Work College will bring both new focus and added momentum to our campus and our community.”

As a Federal Work College, Antioch will build on its legacy of cooperative education and expand its campus student work program, Antioch College Works. These dual programs provide students with enhanced opportunities to engage in community collaboration, as well as gain professional skills and real-world experience. This approach aligns with the college’s mission to empower students to lead lives of purpose and impact, fostering a seamless transition from education to meaningful careers.

Luisa Bieri, Dean of Cooperative, International, and Community-based Learning, who led the application process, highlighted Antioch’s longstanding commitment to integrating work experience through the cooperative education program dating back to 1927. She expressed excitement about the Federal Work College designation, stating: “Antioch College has a long history of integrating meaningful work into the undergraduate experience, fostering a transformative education that our students have attested to for decades.”

“This designation affirms our place of national distinction within higher education,” Bieri added. “Through immersive experiential learning within our campus community as well as locally, nationally and internationally, Antioch students go into the world with a distinctive degree and practical experience of putting ideas into action.”

The Federal Work College designation is a testament to Antioch College’s dedication to innovation in education and its mission to prepare students for success in an ever-changing world. Antioch has earned distinction with over 100 years of co-op and over the past five years of building Antioch College Works thanks to the continued generosity of donors and granting organizations, including especially the Kettering Fund of Kettering Family Philanthropies and the Yellow Springs Community Foundation Miller Program.

Antioch invites the community, alumni, and supporters to join in celebrating this significant accomplishment.





About Antioch College: Antioch College is a private, liberal arts college located in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Founded in 1852, the college has a rich history of innovation in education and a commitment to social justice. Antioch College offers a distinctive curriculum that combines rigorous academics with hands-on learning experiences, preparing students for meaningful careers and engaged citizenship. For more information, visit www.antiochcollege.edu