Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Queensland Medical School – Ochsner Health (UQ Ochsner MD Program) and Ochsner Graduate Medical Education on March 15 celebrated Match Day 2024 – a rite of passage in which applicants from around the globe learn who has been selected for which U.S. residency program to start the next chapter of medical training.

This year, UQ Ochsner MD Program received a 99% match rate through the National Residency Match Program – the highest rate in the medical school’s history since securing a full cohort of students, exceeding the average national match rate of 93.5% for U.S. medical schools. Nearly 45,000 applicants participated in this year’s national match program.

“Match Day is the culmination of years of dedication, and our consistently high match rate is a testament to the academic excellence of our partnership with the University of Queensland, as well as to the stellar work of our students, faculty and staff,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “This year, our results are particularly rewarding as we celebrate our continued commitment to UQ by extending our partnership for our unique medical school. We are honored to offer a transnational medical school education that spans two continents, providing students with a unique global perspective as they train to be medical professionals.”

The 99% match rate marks the twelfth consecutive year that the school’s match rate has been 90% or above. Overall, more than 60% of UQ Ochsner MD Program graduates matched in their top three choices for residency.

This year, 80 medical students from the UQ Ochsner MD Program Class of 2023 participated in the National Residency Match Program. Students matched into residency training programs from 32 states at many prestigious institutions across the country, including Ochsner Health, University of Miami, Geisinger Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Scripps Hospital San Diego, GW University Washington, Dartmouth University, Baylor College of Medicine and Cleveland Clinic and MedStar, to name a few. Students also matched at the in-state programs at Tulane University, LSU New Orleans, and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Matched students start their residency programs in July 2024. UQ Ochsner Clinical School students matched in a variety of specialties including Anesthesia, Pathology, Emergency Medicine, Family and Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Interventional Radiology, Integrated Vascular Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, OB/GYN, Pathology and Pediatrics.

Of the UQ Ochsner MD Program students matched this year:

30% are remaining in Louisiana for their residency; the highest since the beginning of the program

70% matched outside of Louisiana for medical training

To match with a residency program, UQ Ochsner MD Program students enter the National Residency Match Program during their final months of medical school. Throughout the fall and into the early winter, students apply and interview with residency programs as they complete their programs. From January to February, candidates and residency programs submit a preference list to the National Residency Match Program, which then uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to match programs and applicants. The final placement results are revealed each year on Match Day. For more information about the National Residency Match Program, visit www.nrmp.org.

The UQ Ochsner MD Program is a unique four-year training, academic and clinical experience, which takes place across two continents. The first two years of medical school curriculum occur at The University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, which is recognized as one of the top medical schools in the world. The final two years of clinical study are completed with Ochsner Health – one of the largest independent academic medical centers in the United States – in New Orleans.

For more information on the UQ Ochsner MD Program, visit https://education.ochsner.org/uq-ochsner-clinical-school.

Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner

Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner filled:

100% of positions to students from across the globe participating in this year’s match

35% of positions matched with students from within Louisiana

49% of positions matched with students from outside of Louisiana

16% of positions matched with international students

“Ochsner offers high-quality programs, and our high fill rate record is a testament to our excellence in our Graduate Medical Education office,” said Ronald Amedee, MD, dean of Medical Education for Ochsner Health and head of University of Queensland Medical School – Ochsner Health. “We are excited to welcome residents and fellows from nationally-renowned medical schools across the country, including in Louisiana.”

The Ochsner Department of Graduate Medical Education offers 33 ACGME (Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education) accredited residency and fellowship programs in a variety of specialties, including anesthesiology, emergency medicine, internal medicine and more.

Ochsner Graduate Medical Education sponsors programs that are properly structured, monitored, and evaluated to improve quality of care for our patients. GME provides programs that emphasize personal, clinical, and professional development for over 365 trainees at our campuses each year.

For more information on Ochsner Graduate Medical Education, visit https://education.ochsner.org/gme.

