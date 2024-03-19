Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The new Master of Science in Speech and Language Pathology (MS-SLP) program at Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences has achieved a significant milestone toward accreditation by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA). The council recently awarded the program accreditation candidacy for five years, beginning Feb. 1, 2024, and running through Jan. 31, 2029.

The decision was based on a thorough review of all candidacy materials for the program, including the application, site visit report and the program’s correspondence throughout the review period. The CAA determined Binghamton’s MS-SLP program demonstrated sufficient compliance with the Standards for Accreditation, as outlined in the Standards Compliance Continuum.

“The Division of Speech and Language Pathology is pleased with the five-year initial accreditation outcome for our MS-SLP program,” said Rodney Gabel, founding director and professor. “I want to recognize the faculty and staff in the division for their hard work in developing the program, as well as the faculty and staff across Decker College and Binghamton University who made this possible. Earning accreditation candidacy speaks to the high-quality academic programs Binghamton is known for.”

Gabel added that the program has already begun recruiting students for its first cohort, which will start this fall.

“Receiving accreditation for the speech and language pathology program marks a significant milestone in Decker College’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare education,” said Mario Ortiz, dean and professor. “We aim to provide our students with the knowledge and skills required for success in today’s constantly changing healthcare environment. This accomplishment reaffirms that goal.”

Binghamton’s MS-SLP program will be included in all candidate program listings by the CAA. Award of candidacy allows the University to matriculate students into the program as it continues to document compliance with accreditation standards for the duration of the candidacy accreditation cycle.